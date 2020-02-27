Holy Angels bus appeal raised an outstanding €20,000 as donor gives them new car

The Holy Angels bus appeal has raised an outstanding €20,000 and a donor has given them a new seven-seater car.

In a post on Facebook, the day care centre said: "HUGE THANKS to everyone who has helped us in the last two weeks.

"Thanks to a very generous donor we now have a lovely 151 seven seater which has gotten great use by the children already.

"Thanks to all the people in Carlow and further afield who donated to our bus appeal we raised an outstanding amount of €20,000.

"That along with another the generous donor has allowed us to order a 191 mini bus which is currently being adapted to suit the needs of the children here and should be with us in a few weeks. The support has been amazing."