Calls AGAIN for almost 30 lights in Tullow to be replaced after issue raised months ago

Calls have been made again for almost 30 public lights in Tullow to be replaced after the issue was first raised several months ago.

Cllr Will Paton raised the matter concerning the Town Park at the Tullow Municipal District meeting in February.

He called on the local authority to fix the public lighting in and approaching the amenity - an issue which he first raised back in July of last year.

Acknowledging that promises had been made to replace the Town Park public lighting several months ago, Cllr Paton wished to see some action on the matter.

Replacing the public lights - which haven't been working in three years - would cost close to €20,000, it was revealed previously.

A motion was lodged at the September meeting of Tullow Municipal District by Cllr Paton over the "39 public lights" and he claimed that not one of them has been working in the last three years.

The full motion stated: "That Carlow County Council repair the line of 39 broken lights from Tullow Town Park to Abbey Street."

In response to the motion, area engineer, Pat Harrington, said he inspected the lights at the location and confirmed that there are in fact 28 lights not working.

He hopes that these can be replaced at a cost of €19,000.

Mr Harrington suggested back in October of 2019 that the funding could come from Development Levies and Discretionary Improvements.

Speaking previously in the park, Cllr Paton said: "You can see it there, they're wrecked."