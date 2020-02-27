Council announce public consultation for Riverside Activity Centre project in Carlow

Carlow County Council has formally announced the project development consultation stage for a proposed Riverside Activity Hub in Carlow Town.

Clubs, community groups, particularly those interested in using the River Barrow for recreation and interested individuals are invited to a public consultation session which will be held on Tuesday, March 11 at 7pm in the Seven Oaks Hotel.

Speaking about the project, Michael Rainey, Director of Services for Planning, Corporate and Economic Development with Carlow County Council, said: "The River Barrow has been historically identified as a critical asset for Carlow Town and this project provides the opportunity to enhance the user experience in the area by complementing the existing developments in Carlow Town Park.

"We are delighted to be working with Kenneth Hennessy Architects who have been appointed to bring forward a design for a sustainable Water/River Activity Hub, appropriate to the Town Park location in consultation with all the relevant stakeholders.

"It is envisaged that the project will be a mixed-use development, combining economic activity and recreational uses, and in turn creating a major Tourism Asset for Carlow Town."

Welcoming the project, Cllr Andrea Dalton, Mayor of the Carlow Municipal District, said: "I welcome the pre-development of this project and would encourage everybody with an interest in outdoor recreation to engage in its pre-development so that we can all develop a shared vision for the delivery of this project.

"Healthy living and embracing the outdoors is such an important aspect of life and it would be great to see this project being delivered for Carlow."

To register to attend the session click here or call 059 912 9783.

For further information contact Pierce Kavanagh – Economic Development Officer on pkavanagh@carlowcoco.ie

Following an application by Carlow County Council under Ireland 2040 – Urban Regeneration & Development Fund, funding of €580,000 was secured to develop a masterplan for Carlow Town and to advance several strategic projects through a detailed design process to planning stage.

One of these projects is a water/river activity hub in Carlow Town.