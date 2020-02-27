UPDATED: Summerfest Carlow will not be going ahead this year but will be back in 2021

Summerfest Carlow will not be going ahead this year but will be back in 2021, organisers have confirmed.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday evening, they said: "We are so sorry to have to announce that Summerfest Carlow will not be going ahead this year as planned. Summerfest will be back in 2021...

"Plans are already in place and we promise to bring back your favourite Country Music Stars to Carlow. Full details will be released after the summer.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding."

The festival - which was due to take place at Carlow Rugby Club in June - has been hugely popular since it began in 2018.