ALERT: Roadworks on new pedestrian crossing to take five days on busy road in Tullow

Carlow County Council wishes to advise that roadworks will be carried out on the R725 on the Shillelagh Road in Tullow for five days starting from Friday, February 28 until Thursday, March 5 next from 8am to 6pm approximately.

The works are for the installation of a new pedestrian crossing.

Traffic lights and a Stop/Go system will be in operation for the duration of the works. Drivers are advised to avoid the area in question if at all possible.

Carlow County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to members of the public who reside at or normally use the area in question and will endeavour have the works completed by the appointed time.