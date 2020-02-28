Doyle's Royal Oak Stores now have Tayto's new "Bacon and Cabbage" flavour on sale in their shop in Bagenalstown.

They also have "Beef Stew" if you fancy it...

Tayto has launched two new limited-edition flavours and this time inspiration for these flavoursome taste-combinations stems from original Irish dinner favourites, introducing:

Tayto Bacon & Cabbage Flavour: Irish dinners don’t get more traditional than Bacon and Cabbage, do they? Obviously you need the spuds in there too! They say it’s one of the dishes Irish people abroad miss most, after Tayto of course…

Tayto Beef Stew Flavour: When it comes to comfort food, you can’t beat a Beef Stew at dinner time! And this recipe has been used as inspiration for this flavoursome creation!

If you want to get your hands on these mouth-watering flavours, or pick up a packet and give someone a taste of home as we approach St Patrick’s Day, they will be in shops near you but only for a LIMITED time only.