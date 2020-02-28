PICTURE: Carlow Gardaí catch driver doing 157km/h on M9 motorway during speed checks

Carlow Gardaí have caught a driver doing 157km/h on the M9 motorway during speed checks this week.

Carlow Roads Policing Unit carried out speed checks on the M9 on Thursday.

Several drivers were detected exceeding the speed limit and they were issued with Fixed Charge Notices.

Gardaí added: "Please reduce your speed, wear your seatbelt, don't hold your phone or text while driving, never drive under the influence of an intoxicant, expect the unexpected."