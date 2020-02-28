PROPERTY: Nineteen acres of sand and gravel pit on sale for €400,000 in south Carlow

Nineteen acres of a sand and gravel pit is on sale for €400,000 in south Carlow between Kildavin and Clonegal.

The site has an estimated reserve of around 400,000 tonnes on nineteen acres.

The ad states: "Good access with wide hardcore laneway via Clonegal village. Previously set up for washing sand with large concrete collection bays

"Pre 1st October 1964 planning status and as such there is no planning documents available. New operator will require extension license."

