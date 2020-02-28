SPONSORED CONTENT
Sherry Fitzgerald's digital tool improves the buying and selling process of your properties
mySherryFitz.ie is an innovative digital tool that radically changes the transparency around making and viewing offers and how to buy property.
This technology enables those buying and selling through Sherry Fitzgerald to do so in a far more open and transparent way, providing greater trust to the process which can be accessed 24 hours a day.
Using mySherryFitz.ie, the choice is yours, to book viewings, send messages, make and view offers at any time that suits you, or you can continue to use the more traditional channels of branch visits, phone or email – all in the knowledge that Sherry Fitzgerald is advising you every step of the way.
People are being encouraged to log on to mySherryFitz.ie and to register and view the explanatory videos which will take you through the process.
Sherry Fitzgerald McDermott
Address : 3 Barrack Street, Carlow
Tel: 059 914 0344
Email: carlow@sfmcdermott.ie
Website: www.sherryfitz.ie/branch/carlow
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sherryfitzmcdermott/
