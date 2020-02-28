Revealed: Claims that some residents on road in Carlow Town have got 'rampitis'

A councillor has claimed that some residents on the Blackbog Road in Carlow Town have got "rampitis" and are fed up of all the ramps.

Cllr Fergal Browne raised the issue at the February meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

Members were discussing the 2020 roads plan for the area and plans to resurface Blackbog Road around the Monacurragh housing estate.

Cllr Browne said: "Some of the residents have rampitis. They're sick of all the ramps and want them taken out."

Check out part of the road below: