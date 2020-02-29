Wow! Satellite picture shows the size of Storm Jorge as it passed over Ireland on Saturday
PIC: Met Eireann www.met.ie
Met Éireann has released a picture showing Storm Jorge over Ireland on Saturday.
The picture shows the size of the storm that brought red weather warnings for the west of Ireland and orange warnings for the rest of the country.
Storm Jorge from Space— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 29, 2020
The satellite image detailing the progression of Storm Jorge (pronounced Hor-hay), the seventh winter storm of the season, as it crossed the country today.
The satellite image detailing the progression of Storm Jorge (pronounced Hor-hay), the seventh winter storm of the season, as it crossed the country today.
