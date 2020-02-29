Wow! Satellite picture shows the size of Storm Jorge as it passed over Ireland on Saturday

Satellite picture shows size of Storm Jorge over Ireland today

PIC: Met Eireann www.met.ie

Met Éireann has released a picture showing Storm Jorge over Ireland on Saturday.

The picture shows the size of the storm that brought red weather warnings for the west of Ireland and orange warnings for the rest of the country. 