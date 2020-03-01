UPDATE: Carlow could wake up to snow as Met Éireann issues snow and ice warning

Carlow may wake up to snow this Monday morning, as Met Éireann has issued a snow/ice warning for the whole country.

Following Storm Jorge on Saturday, showers and spells of light to heavy rain are expected nationwide.

The Status Yellow warning will be in place from midnight until 8am, as freezing temperatures hit Carlow.

"Showers will continue to affect the western half of the country overnight, increasingly falling as sleet, or possibly snow in a few places.

"With minimum air temperatures near zero or below countrywide, some icy stretches are likely by morning," Met Eireann stated on Sunday evening.