Oak Park in Carlow recorded gust of 100km/h during Storm Jorge - the highest since Ophelia

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Oak Park in Carlow recorded a gust of 100km/h during Storm Jorge over the weekend - the highest gust at the weather station since Hurricane Ophelia in 2017.

Check out Carlow weatherman, Alan O'Reilly, and his tweet below: 