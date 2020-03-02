Oak Park in Carlow recorded gust of 100km/h during Storm Jorge - the highest since Ophelia
Wow!
Very strong winds!
Oak Park in Carlow recorded a gust of 100km/h during Storm Jorge over the weekend - the highest gust at the weather station since Hurricane Ophelia in 2017.
Check out Carlow weatherman, Alan O'Reilly, and his tweet below:
Updated table from @SryanBruen who does great work comparing storms. Note that Malin Head has hit 117kmh since. These are top gusts and from a local point of view it shows Oak Park gust of 100kmh was highest since Ophelia but many stations didn’t get near 100kmh! #StormJorge https://t.co/pSNjdefxvx— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) March 1, 2020
