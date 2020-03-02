Revealed: Popular Charlie Curran Memorial Run in Carlow this year raised over €11,000

The popular Charlie Curran Memorial Run in Carlow this year raised over €11,000, it has been revealed.

In a post on Facebook, Charlie, who organises the run in memory of his late father, said: "I'm proud to announce that we raised over €11,000 for our 2020 event in aid of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, Brain Tumour Ireland, Carlow LTC, 5th Carlow Town Scout Group, Order of Malta Carlow.

"It's great to be able to give everyone a donation from the race. I can't thank everyone who assisted in raising this superb amount.

"Still waiting on some money to be returned so still time if you'd like to donate. Dome Carlow a special thank you for everything with a special Dome Dash held also on the day."