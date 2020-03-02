Rathvilly GAA to hold public meeting to discuss plans to light up all of the walking track

Rathvilly GAA is to hold a public meeting this Monday evening to discuss plans to light up the walking track.

The club will be holding a meeting for all members/prospective members and walking track users on March 2 at 8pm in the clubhouse.

The meeting is being held to discuss plans to light up the full walking track and upgrade the lighting on the main playing pitch.

The club said: "This is a significant undertaking but will not only benefit the club but the community also."