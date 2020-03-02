PICTURE: Carlow's Lily Ray receives her prize for winning the Snapshots competition

Lily Ray has received her HUGE prize after she won Carlow Live's Snapshots competition.

Lily is pictured above with Carlow Live's Advertising Executive, Patrick Bermingham, as she received all of her amazing prizes.

She sent in the picture (below) as part of the competition and and won after several rounds of voting to be crowned the overall winner.

Lily reckons it is probably the very first selfie - taken over 30 years ago.

Tony Ray from New Oak Estate snapped the picture after he took the kitchen mirror from the window and balanced it with his foot against the wall.

Tony is pictured with his daughter, Lily, who "sat with pride of place to witness the amazing snapshot". Lily said: "A simpler time. Very fancy camera too."

Lily received all of the following as part of the prize for sending in the winning photo:

• Sherry Fitz McDermott - €100 One4All voucher

• Empower Fitness - €100 voucher (3 months membership)

• Hickson's Centra - €100 voucher

• Thrive Café - €100 voucher

• Dooley Motors - €100 voucher for a car valet

• Bridge Cabs Carlow - €100 La Boheme