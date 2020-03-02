Carlow Gardaí seize several vehicles and issue ten fines as part of Operation Thor
Great work
CREDIT: Carlow/Kilkenny Gardaí
Carlow Gardaí conducted a number of checkpoints last week as part of Operation Thor which resulted in three Section 41 seizures of vehicles for no insurance.
There were also ten fixed charge penalties and eleven summons issued for various offences.
Meanwhile in Kilkenny, Gardaí stopped a vehicle where a male was arrested on bench warrant and also arrested a person after a stun gun was discovered.
See below:
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on