Decision looming after company applied for planning for 27 hectare solar farm in Carlow

A decision is due in the coming days after an energy company applied for planning permission for a 27 hectare solar farm in Carlow.

The application by Elgin Energy Services Ltd is for proposed works which will include a solar farm on an area of approximately 27 hectares at Friarstown, Killerig.

The application states that it would be comprised of photovoltaic panels on ground mounted frames, one onsite 38kV substation, an energy storage system (4 units), 10 single storey inverter/transformer stations, security fencing and a palisade double security gate.

It would also include: "Two storage containers, CCTV, a temporary construction stage wheelwash system and all ancillary development works.

"Elgin Energy Services Ltd are applying for the proposed solar farm to have planning permission that is effective for 10 years (and an operational period of 35 years). The planning application incudes a Natura Impact Statement."

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on March 8.