Revealed: Council plans to spend €5,000 to improve cycle lanes in Carlow Town centre

Carlow County Council plans to spend €5,000 to improve cycle lanes in Carlow Town centre.

The works will be carried out as part of Carlow Municipal District's priority list for 2020.

It's part of this year's Road Works Programme including Discretionary Improvement Works.

Members approved the list a recent meeting of Carlow MD.

Other works include: €500 for the re-painting of the yellow box at Carlow Credit Union and €1,000 for traffic calming at the Askea Church exit on to the pedestrian crossing.