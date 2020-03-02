Shan Tynan writes inspiring post on social media as she looks forward to the future

Carlow's Shan Tynan has written an inspiring post on social media as she looks forward to the future.

Shan was diagnosed with Histiocytosis X when she was sixteen, a rare form of cancer and travelled to Houston, Texas in 2017 after raising over €750,000 for a ground-breaking treatment there when her video appeal for donations went viral.

Shan stayed in Texas to receive treatment for 20 months, returning home to Ireland one year ago after she was given the all clear.

In a recent post on Facebook, Shan said: "I thought I’d give a little update...as you know my last major appointments were in Texas a few months ago and after that trip we switched our trips to annual visits which has been amazing!

"I also lowered my chemo dose and I started college! Things got a little tricky and chemo got upped again, but nothing that a little extra care didn’t solve!

"I’m doing very well, better than I could’ve imagined! I have honestly been living my life so much and I’m so proud of the woman I’m becoming.

"College has been amazing! It’s been such an easy adaption and I’m glad I waited to start as I started when I was truly ready!

"My course finishes up in April and then I will move onto a longer course in September! Right now I am studying childhood development which will help me in choosing my path in September, which at the moment I am drawn to media and beauty.

"As for my mental health, my anxiety is doing great and I think each healthy month has given me more of a boost because each month that I’m still well, is more of a chance that I will stay well.

"My relapse rate has dropped significantly and we are extremely grateful that the chemotherapy drug I remain on is little to no side effects on a day to day basis!

"Overall, I am honestly doing extremely well. There isn’t a day goes by where I am not grateful for the immense support you’ve all given to me and my family in the past few years.

"I say this a lot and I’ll continue to forever, but you truly all have changed my life and have given me a chance of a very bright future and for that, I thank you all.

"I’m excited for what the future holds and I will be keeping you all updated throughout this next year of even more healing and growth."