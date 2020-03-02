PROPERTY: Retail unit boasting over 700 square feet in size available to let in Carlow Town

15 Castle Street, Carlow Town

A retail unit over 700 square feet in size has become available to let on Castle Street in Carlow Town.

The unit has good frontage that gains a lot of footfall and is brought to the market by Maher Property Advisors.

The property is spread over a large retail area to the front with a small kitchenette, bathroom and storage to the rear. 

The rent is negotiable.

