Contract tendered for the provision of free Wi-Fi access in public spaces around Carlow

Carlow County Council has tendered a contract for the provision of free Wi-Fi access in public spaces around Carlow.

The contract is for the design, supply and installation of a fully supported Wi-Fi network of outdoor public access points at designated locations in Carlow.

Bidders have until March 20 to make their application.

The WiFi4EU initiative is a support scheme for the provision of free Wi-Fi access in indoor or outdoor public spaces (e.g. public administrations premises, health centres, public parks and squares).

This will bring communities more closely into the Digital Single Market, give users access to the Gigabit society, improve digital literacy and complement the public services provided in those spaces.

Carlow County Council has been successful in securing funding under this scheme and are now planning to roll out a free public Wi-Fi network across the County.

The funding granted takes the form of a voucher scheme. Carlow County Council secured the maximum four vouchers permissible.

The value of the individual voucher (€15,000) will be match funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development (DRCD) meaning a total of €30,000 per voucher area.