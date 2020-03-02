UPDATE: Calls for roads key to the Ploughing in Carlow to be 'done by early summer'

Calls have been made for roads key to this year's Ploughing Championships in Carlow to be "done by early summer".

Members of Tullow Municipal District were discussing the roads plan for the area at the February meeting when a senior official at Carlow County Council made the remarks. 

Director of Services, Padraig O'Gorman, said: "Anything that might effect the Ploughing, get it done by early summer."

"Tullow almost turns into a ghost town," said Cllr Will Paton as he expressed his concerns over the impact of the Ploughing again this September. 