ALERT: Footpaths to be installed on Cuckoo Corner in Rathvilly over the next four weeks

Carlow County Council wish to advise that roadworks will be carried out on the N81 on Cuckoo Corner in Rathvilly for four weeks starting from March 2 until Friday, March 27.

They will take place from 8am to 6pm approximately for the installation of new footpaths.

Traffic lights and a Stop/Go system will be in operation for the duration of the works.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area in question if at all possible.

Carlow County Council wishes to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to members of the public who reside at or normally.