Carlow's Local Enterprise Office created almost 80 jobs in 2019 through support programmes

Carlow's Local Enterprise Office created 79 jobs in 2019 through support programmes, it has been revealed.

The LEO business support programmes supported by Enterprise Ireland created 79 jobs in Carlow by investment clients during 2019 which was announced on Tuesday at the National Enterprise Awards County Final hosted in the Woodford Dolmen Hotel.

Speaking about the announcement for 2019, Kathleen Holohan, chief executive with Carlow County Council, said: "We are delighted to once again have a positive net job creation output from the investments in Manufacturing and Internationally traded services companies supported by Enterprise Ireland carried out by the Local Enterprise Office.

"In Carlow we have 217 active investment clients who collectively support over 1209 jobs in the Local Economy.

"The value of these jobs is estimated at €42.1 million annually to the County Carlow economy and play an important role in supporting many individuals and families across our County each yea."

She added: "Coupled with the investment programme supported by Enterprise Ireland we also roll out a business support programme which had 118 training courses, networking events and programme in 2019 with over 1432 participants also supported by Enterprise Ireland which is equally important in supporting other sectors in County Carlow."

Kieran Comerford, Head of Enterprise with Carlow County Council's LEO was speaking at the awards and he said: "These figures highlight the important role that Local Enterprise Office Carlow is playing in creating jobs and sustaining small businesses in the region.

"The LEOs are the first engagement any entrepreneur or small business owner should have when they want to develop or grow their idea or company.

"Every day Local Enterprise Offices help small businesses to get off the ground, overcome challenges, hire new staff, fund innovation, prepare for Brexit and plan for the future.

"The range of supports on offer from the Local Enterprise Office will help anyone seeking to start or grow a small business through highly practical services such as professional business and management training, mentoring, networking opportunities, finance and much more."