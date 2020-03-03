UPDATE: Lights on pedestrian crossing at Tyndall College have become operational at school

The lights on the pedestrian crossing at Tyndall College have become operational after the contractor carried out works at the site recently. 

Cllr Fergal Browne previously highlighted the issue and said: "Fully functioning lights are a necessity at this location and the sooner the better they are turned on."