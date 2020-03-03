Revealed: Carlow Live website breaks 700,000 page views mark for the first time

Carlow Live continued to break new ground, and set new records in February, as the news website broke 700,000 page views for the first time.

The leading news resource for Carlow generated 767,000 pages views last month with 462 wide-ranging stories published over the four weeks.

The website has also now hit over 7 million page views since it was launched by Iconic Newspapers in August of 2018.

The number of users on www.carlowlive.ie came to 252,000 during February.

If you have news for Carlow Live and want to reach more people in Carlow than any other media outlet, e-mail us now on news@carlowlive.ie.

If you would like to advertise with the leading media outlet in Carlow with the greatest reach, e-mail news@carlowlive.ie for details on our excellent advertising rates.