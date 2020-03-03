New Carlow TD Jennifer Murnane O'Connor announced as Grand Marshal of the Carlow Parade

Carlow's own and newly elected TD, Jennifer Murnane O'Connor, has been announced as Grand Marshal of the St Patrick's Day Parade in Carlow Town.

Jennifer is delighted to be the Grand Marshal on Tuesday, March 17.

Three local bands have confirmed they will be marching on the day – Presentation School Band, Killeshin Pipe Band and Carlow Pipe Band.

Registration is now taking place and while interest is building up, the organisers are putting the call out for more floats to participate.

More walking groups with their banners, flags and colourful costumes are also encouraged to take part and demonstrate this year's theme of "Carlow at its Best" with colourful and optimistic entries.

Bands, clubs, schools, community groups and businesses are all invited to come along either as a walking group or on a float.

Representatives of the Reserve Defence Forces are expected to form the colour party and take the salute at the review stand.

The review stand will be positioned outside Teach Dolmain on Tullow Street. To avoid gaps building up along the route there will be no stopping to perform at the review stand.

In addition to participating in the parade, Carlow's business community is invited to be part of the Seachtain na Gaeilge promotion of the bilingual shop window competition in the lead up to the national feast day.

Adjudication will take place and prizes will be awarded to premises best featuring use of the Irish language in their seasonal window displays.

The Parade will take place on Lá Fhéile Pádraig, Tuesday, March 17. Assembly will be from 2.30pm with the parade moving off at 3.30pm.

Walking groups will assemble in Water Lane Car Park (formerly Perry's Cash & Carry). Vehicles/floats will line up on Burrin Street which will be closed to other traffic from 2.30pm.

Floats must approach from the Kilkenny Road junction and line up facing the traffic lights at An Post.

The parade will commence at An Post and the route will be Kennedy Ave, Barrack St, Tullow St, Burrin Street to finish back at Perry's Car Park.

Floats will depart via the Kilkenny Road. Free family fun will take place pre and post the parade with Scats bouncy castles, face painting and entertainment on Potato Market while Carlow Youth – the Vault will be amongst the musicians performing on the review stage from 2.30pm.

As usual to address health and safety concerns, strict guidelines for floats have been drawn up and will be enforced. Large vehicles such as artic/lorries are not permitted.

Short ridge vehicles measuring 7-9 metres in length, max width 2.5m and max height 3m will be welcome. Floats must be safe and fully insured and be accompanied by stewards wearing high viz jackets.

Participants are requested not to distribute items, sweets etc. into the crowd from the float.

All groups and floats as well as the public viewing the parade are requested to follow the instructions of the parade stewards and An Garda Síochana at all times to ensure a safe and enjoyable event for everyone.

Crowd barriers will be provided at major points along the route and the organisers would also like to hear from groups and individuals who can provide extra stewarding on the day.

Full details and registration forms are available by emailing carlowparade@gmail.com .

Enquiries to 087 285 7048.