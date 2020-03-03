PICTURE: Knockbeg College annual tractor run a 'huge success' with 23 tractors on show



Darren Hassett











Knockbeg College held its annual tractor run last Friday and it was a "huge success" with an impressive total of twenty-three tractors on show.

The aim of this student-led event was to raise awareness and funds for Embrace Farm, a Farm Accident Support Network.

A non-uniform day was organised in conjunction with the event.

Organisers said: "Well done to all."