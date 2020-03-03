Enormous! Check out this pothole which is just 50 yards from where works were carried out

It's a monster! Check out the size of this pothole on a rural Carlow road.

The pothole has developed just before the junction at the Ballybar Upper Road coming from the Nurney side and just outside Tinryland.

It comes just days after the Council carried out patching works on a similar pothole just 50 yards up the road.

Are there potholes in your area?

Send us in pictures and the location to news@carlowlive.ie or post your pictures in the comments section on Facebook.