PICTURE: Concerns have been raised about spring water running under playground in Tullow
Something will be done...
CREDIT: Will Paton
Concerns have been raised about spring water on the Tullow Town Park footpaths.
Cllr Will Paton raised the issue of springs running under the playground matting at a recent meeting of Tullow Municipal District.
He said the water is emerging on to the park footpaths.
Cllr Paton asked the area engineer, Pat Harrington, to address the springs with some drainage.
