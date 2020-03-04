'Something special is about to happen,' says councillor after Rathvilly walking track meeting

"Sometimes you get the feeling that something special is about to happen," said Cllr Brian O'Donoghue after Rathvilly GAA held a public meeting on Monday to discuss plans to light up the walking track.

The meeting was for all members/prospective members and walking track users to discuss plans to light up the full walking track and upgrade the lighting on the main playing pitch.

Cllr O'Donoghue chaired the meeting and added: "Some great ideas put forward and what's even better is that there were strong characters behind them that can really drive this forward!

"Calling on all the local community and parish to get behind this project!"