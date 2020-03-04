Traffic calming measures to be installed at Askea Church at exit on to pedestrian crossing
Traffic calming measures are to be installed at Askea Church at the exit on to the pedestrian crossing.
The works will be carried out as part of Carlow Municipal District's priority list for 2020.
It's part of this year's Road Works Programme including Discretionary Improvement Works.
Members approved the list a recent meeting of Carlow MD.
