Going, going, gone! Apartment in Carlow sold for €75,000 after worldwide online auction
It's gone!
Apartment 11, Mill Court, Tullow, Co. Carlow, R93 R2K8
A two-bed apartment in Carlow has been sold for €75,000, it has been revealed.
The second floor apartment (pictured above) had a guide price of €75,000 and extends to approximately 850sq.ft.
The property was a vacant possession.
It went up for sale in the BidX1 auction on February 19 but failed to secure any bids.
However, the online auction company have since sold the property for €75,000.
