Calls for Council to look into 'public land banks' around county Carlow for development

Calls have been made for Carlow County Council to look into "public land banks" around county Carlow for development.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace made the remarks at the February meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

Speaking at the meeting, she said: "Credit where it's due, there is some movement [on housing]."

However, she called on the local authority to do more to use "public land banks that we have around the county and in Carlow Town".

Cllr Wallace added: "We need to see what is there and can we build on it."