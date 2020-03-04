Questions asked about what Council is doing in Carlow in case of coronavirus incident

Questions have been asked about what the Council is doing in Carlow in case of a coronavirus incident.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace raised the issue at a recent meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

A secondary school in Dublin is to close for fourteen days as a precaution after Ireland's first coronavirus case was confirmed last weekend.

"What is in place at local level with the coronavirus hitting Europe?" Cllr Wallace said and she asked if there were any contingency plans to be put in place.

Director of Services, Michael Rainey, said it's important that the local authority "does not encourage any panic".

"We're not a health authority," he told members and he added that the Council's focus is on maintaining services in the event of an outbreak.

"Business continuity plans are being updated at the minute," Mr Rainey said.