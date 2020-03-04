Carlow Gardaí have seized almost €60,000 worth of drugs as part of Operation Thor.

The Garda Divisional Burglary Response Unit were carrying out a crime prevention checkpoint under Operation Thor this Wednesday.

They stopped a car in Hacketstown at 12.15pm and searched the car and found cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €40,000 along with €2,000 worth of suspected cocaine.

The two male occupants of the car were arrested, a 34-year-old and a 43-year old.

Both had addresses in Wexford and they are currently detained at Thomastown Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act.

A follow up search was conducted on a house in Gorey, Wexford, where 240 grams of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €17,000 was seized.

One male in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Gorey Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act.

A Garda spokesperson said the proactive policing and actions of the Burglary Response Unit in carrying out checkpoints on the roads of Kilkenny and Carlow are paying dividends.

They added that the basis for these checkpoints is to restrict and disrupt the movement of criminals and drug traffickers using the roads network of Kilkenny and Carlow.