UPDATE: Gardaí arrest a man and a woman after pipe bomb incident in north Carlow

Carlow Gardaí have arrested two people in connection with an incident where a suspect device was thrown through the window of a house in Tullow.

Gardaí attended the scene following reports of a suspect device thrown through the window of a property at Tullowland at approximately 11.45pm on January 8.

In Kildare on Wednesday, Gardaí arrested one male, aged 40, and a female aged 26, in connection with the incident.

Both are currently detained under Section 3 of the Offences Against the State Act at Carlow Garda Station.

The device failed to detonate and the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended and removed the pipe bomb, which was deemed viable, for further analysis.

Local residents were evacuated for a short time.