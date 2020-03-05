Tullow St Patrick's Day parade going ahead despite 'recent public health concerns'

The Tullow St Patrick's Day parade is going ahead despite "recent public health concerns", organisers have confirmed.

In a post on Facebook, they said: "We have had a few queries regarding the parade and whether or not it will be going ahead due to recent public health concerns.

"We are delighted to let you know that we are still moving forward with the Parade as planned and we cannot wait to see you all there.

"We will be monitoring the situation closely and will act based on the direction of the HSE. We will update our social media platforms to keep you in the loop if anything changes.

"We have an incredible parade in store for you all this year! And look forward to seeing you all there."