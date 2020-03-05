PICTURE: Gardaí on the Carlow/Laois border seize vehicle after tax expired 1,434 days ago
The driver's tax had expired 1,434 days ago
Picture: Garda Laois/Offaly
Laois Roads Policing Unit were on patrol around the Carlow/Laois border on March 4 and discovered a driver using a vehicle with expired tax.
Upon investigation, Gardaí found that the tax expired over 1,400 days ago.
The driver was also found to have no insurance or NCT, along with an expired Driving License.
The vehicle seized, with proceedings to follow.
