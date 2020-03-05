'Weather models are all over the place,' warns Carlow forecaster ahead of the weekend
Be advised!
Weather charts for March 11
The "weather models are all over the place", Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly has warned ahead of the weekend.
According to www.carlowweather.com, the current trends show a mild day Saturday but cooler for Sunday/Monday.
Alan added: "Then mild again Tuesday and Wednesday before dropping back to cold. Weather is like a child in a sweet shop, can’t make up its mind!"
