Shocking! Driver of lorry stopped by Carlow Gardaí for holding a mobile phone while driving

As part of Operation Mobile Phone, Carlow Roads Policing Unit stopped the driver of this articulated lorry (pictured above) for holding a mobile phone while driving.

A fixed charge notice was issued.

Gardaí stopped another driver for being on the phone while driving.

It was then discovered that there was no insurance or tax displayed on the vehicle.

The vehicle was seized with court to follow.

Gardaí said: "Please leave the phone down, the consequences of the distraction can be devastating."