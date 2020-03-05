Man sentenced to community service in Carlow for fourteen cases of illegal dumping

A man has been sentenced to 240 hours of community service in Carlow for fourteen cases of illegal dumping.

At Carlow District Court on Thursday sentencing was handed out to the man for fourteen cases of illegal dumping around Carlow Town.

In total, the male was given 240 hours of community services and costs were awarded in favour of the Council.

Speaking after the verdict the Council said: "We are pleased with the outcome of today's verdict and hope it sends out a strong message.

"We are currently involved in several other investigations against collectors and householders that continue to flout the law.

"We are determined that these individuals will be caught and prosecuted to ensure they stop destroying our beautiful county."