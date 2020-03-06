PROPERTY: Four-bedroom house in Browneshill in Carlow Town on sale for over €300,000

A four-bedroom house in Browneshill in Carlow Town is on sale for €315,000.

This spacious and immaculately presented detached residence is one of only five homes in an exclusive development in a most sought-after location on the edge of Carlow.

It presents c 1,800 sq. ft of generously proportioned accommodation, with a flexible configuration offering bedrooms on each floor.

Boasting a host of quality fixtures and fittings throughout, a perfect urban family home is offered.

A sunny, spacious rear garden enhances its appeal, while access to all amenities and main roads is at hand.

