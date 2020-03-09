Grand Marshal calls for postponement of Carlow St Patrick's Day Parade due to Coronavirus

Carlow TD Jennifer Murnane O'Connor has called on organisers to postpone the Carlow St. Patrick's Day parade due to the spread of Coronavirus. There are currently 21 cases in Ireland.

"I was truly honoured to be asked to be the Grand Marshall of Carlow St. Patrick's Festival Parade on March 17. However, with the escalation in numbers and the associated risk of Coronovirus to all of us, I have called on parade organisers to postpone the parade on the grounds of public safety," she said.

"They are meeting tonight and decisions will be taken then," she added.

"At a national level, the caretaker government is meeting public health officials looking at the risks of such gatherings in the next 24 hours also. While a cancellation, should it occur, would disappoint many, we should look to hopefully organising an event celebrating our culture at a later date. Right now fighting the spread of this virus is paramount," Deputy Murnane O'Connor concluded.