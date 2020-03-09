Carlow sub-aqua club targeted by burglars

Gardaí are seeking the public's help with a burglary incident at a sub-aqua club in Carlow.

Officers are investigating a break-in at the Sub Aqua Club, Barrowtrack, between Tuesday, March 3 and

Thursday, March 5.

A rear window was forced open in order to gain access. No property was taken and no damage was caused.

Anyone who noticed anyone or anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow.