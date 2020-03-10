Carlow St. Patrick's Day parade officially cancelled

The St. Patrick's Day Parade in Carlow has been cancelled.

The news comes after the weekly meeting of the Carlow Town Parade committee on Monday, it was decided that "due to concerns over the coronavirus Covid 19, and in line with the advice given by the Cabinet Sub-Committee earlier in the day, the Carlow Town Parade due to take place on St. Patrick's Day is being cancelled."

The committee said: "We wish to thank our three local marching bands and all who were preparing floats and walking groups to participate in the parade as well as all who had supported us in any way with preparations over the past few months.

Now we have a whole year to get ready for the 2021 parade."

The Grand Marshall of the 2020 parade, Carlow TD Jennifer Murnane O'Connor had earlier asked organisers to postpone the parade prior to the Government advice.