Carlow County Council approves €119,500 support package for festivals

Carlow County Council has this week announced community festival, events and venue funding to 27 community organisations in the county.

Grants totalling €119,500 were approved by Carlow County Council’s March meeting to support these festivals, mentoring and also the development of a new festival by Carlow County Council.

Presenting the funding, Michael Rainey, Director of Services said: “This year’s County Council Festivals, Events & Venue scheme in partnership with Failte Ireland fund allocations will support the work of many of the county’s community groups which support our Tourism Sector in the County."

Rainey continued to say: “We are delighted with the level of interest in this scheme and these financial supports are just one way Carlow County Council support community-based tourism efforts."

Welcoming the allocations Cllr. John Pender – Cathaoirleach with Carlow County Council said that it was important that the Council support community-led, festivals, events and venues which attract visitors to our County particularly in view of the fact that so much activity is generated by the work of voluntary organisations. Pender continued to say: "Voluntary effort, plays a huge role in the county’s festival scene, providing opportunities for both the business and wider community."

Speaking about the scheme, Kathleen Holohan, Chief Executive with Carlow County Council said: “It should be remembered that the festivals sector, in addition to the cultural and social benefits they bring they also play an important part in supporting the local economy by helping to form the positive image of County Carlow as a culturally vibrant visitor destination."

Holohan continued to explain “in 2020, we will pilot the development of a new in-house festival in Qtr. 4, 2020 as part of the Festival & Event process and we are delighted to also provide mentoring to some festivals to support their future development and vision to make it a reality.”

A compulsory briefing for all grant recipients will be held on April 7, 2020, and details will be communicated to successful groups in the coming days.