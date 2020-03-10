CARLOW SUPPORTERS! Slovakia v Republic of Ireland to take place behind closed doors over coronavirus

The Republic of Ireland’s UEFA EURO 2020 play-off against Slovakia on March 26 will be played behind closed doors over the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The decision has just been relayed to the Football Association of Ireland by the Slovakian FA following a directive from its government.

All fans who purchased tickets for the game in Bratislava will be refunded.

For supporters with queries regarding refunds, please contact customer-relations@fai.ie.