CARLOW SUPPORTERS! Slovakia v Republic of Ireland to take place behind closed doors over coronavirus

The Republic of Ireland’s UEFA EURO 2020 play-off against Slovakia on March 26 will be played behind closed doors over the coronavirus (Covid-19).
The decision has just been relayed to the Football Association of Ireland by the Slovakian FA following a directive from its government.
All fans who purchased tickets for the game in Bratislava will be refunded.
For supporters with queries regarding refunds, please contact customer-relations@fai.ie.
