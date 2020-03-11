Bagenalstown St. Patrick's Day Parade officially cancelled due to Coronavirus
Bagenalstown St. Patrick's Day Parade officially cancelled due to Coronavirus
The committee of the Bagenalstown St. Patrick's Day Parade has officially cancelled the event due to Coronavirus.
"As of last night, Tuesday, March 10, the committee has officially decided to cancel this year's parade in line with national recommendations regarding the spread of Covid 19."
The committee went on to apologise for any inconvenience caused to the public.
